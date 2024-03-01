Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. New Street Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TIGO. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

TIGO stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

