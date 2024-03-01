Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 65,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 92,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

