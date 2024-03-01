Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 1,286.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

