Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 1,286.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
