Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 987.0%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 987.0% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Subaru by 13.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Subaru during the second quarter worth $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Subaru by 41.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Subaru by 60.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $11.22 on Friday. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.64.

About Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

