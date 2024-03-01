JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 1,070.7% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JanOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in JanOne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JanOne by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JanOne during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 11.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne Price Performance

Shares of JAN stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. JanOne has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.