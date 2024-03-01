East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 1,205.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EJPRY stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

