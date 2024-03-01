DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,002.6% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $88.98 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

