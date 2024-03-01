Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in February

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $157.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

