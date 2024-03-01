Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Grows By 1,320.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 1,320.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of GOODN stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.
Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
