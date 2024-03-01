Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DLAKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

