Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE D opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.