iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Stock Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA FOVL opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

