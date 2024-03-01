Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.