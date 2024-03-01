Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 7,877 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $277.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

