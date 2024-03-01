VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

