Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 7,921 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $273.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

