Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 429,343 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2,083.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of WestRock worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WestRock by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 79.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 657.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 408,211 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

