Navam Welihinda Sells 2,500 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.07 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

