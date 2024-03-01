Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.11 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 253.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $62.40 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

