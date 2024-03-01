Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.223 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

