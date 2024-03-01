Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 2,061.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 51.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 174.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

DDM stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $85.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

