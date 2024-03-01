Christian Sinclair Purchases 25,000 Shares of High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

Christian Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Christian Sinclair purchased 8,000 shares of High Tide stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut their price target on High Tide from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

