Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 840.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $329.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $185.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

