Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.09 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

