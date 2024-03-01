Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn Acquires 10,000 Shares

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stagwell Trading Up 2.7 %

STGW opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stagwell by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

