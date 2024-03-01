National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

