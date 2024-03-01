Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 1,919 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Upstart Trading Up 0.9 %

UPST opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

