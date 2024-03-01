Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

