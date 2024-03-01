Duke Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

