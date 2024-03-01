MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Buys $38,930.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 5.3 %

MGPI opened at $85.18 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

