Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

EE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,113,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

