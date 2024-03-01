Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50.

CCL Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$69.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$71.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.40.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.