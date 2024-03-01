Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Bouygues stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72.
About Bouygues
