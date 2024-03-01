Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Bouygues stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

