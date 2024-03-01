Inari Medical (NARI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) recently:

2/29/2024 – Inari Medical was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

2/29/2024 – Inari Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

2/29/2024 – Inari Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Inari Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Inari Medical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,537.33 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

