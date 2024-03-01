Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter.

Daktronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $8.68 on Friday. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $400.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 56.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 581,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 209,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Daktronics by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Daktronics by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.