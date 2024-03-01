General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $153.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GE opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $157.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

