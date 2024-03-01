Yannick Godeau Sells 1,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

RCH opened at C$43.64 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$35.98 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.00878 earnings per share for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCH shares. National Bankshares cut Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

