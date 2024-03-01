Yannick Godeau Sells 1,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40.
RCH opened at C$43.64 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$35.98 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.00878 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCH shares. National Bankshares cut Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
