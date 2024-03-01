Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Piper Sandler Companies

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler Companies from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.61.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $258.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,157 shares of company stock worth $7,907,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

