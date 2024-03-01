Jeffrey Keenan Buys 3,000 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $24,680.00.

Shares of MATV opened at $17.37 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -7.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

