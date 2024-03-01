Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Posts Earnings Results

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 31.46%.
Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
About Engie Brasil Energia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Engie Brasil Energia
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.