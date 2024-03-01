Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Posts Earnings Results

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 31.46%.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

