Frontline’s (FRO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Frontline alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Frontline

Frontline Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.