Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inogen, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Inogen in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $6.65 on Friday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 195.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 95,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 644.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 254,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 35,936 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

