Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.81 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $190.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $193.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

