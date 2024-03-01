Keros Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KROS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

