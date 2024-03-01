Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.87 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after buying an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

