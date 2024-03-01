Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Reduced by Wedbush

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KURA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

