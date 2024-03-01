Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

