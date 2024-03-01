Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $516.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.87. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $277.90 and a 52 week high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,562,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

