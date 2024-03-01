Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LIND opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.