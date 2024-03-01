Flowers Foods, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Flowers Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

